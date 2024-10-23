Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.67. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

