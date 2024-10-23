Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.