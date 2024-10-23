Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 338,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 91,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Electrum Discovery Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Electrum Discovery alerts:

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electrum Discovery Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.