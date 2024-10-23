Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EW opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

