Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Trimmed by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. Edison International has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

