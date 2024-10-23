East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $96.33, with a volume of 291970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.