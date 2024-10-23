Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 388,560 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 2,048,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,500,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

