Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.04. 813,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,057. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

