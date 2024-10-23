Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

