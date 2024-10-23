Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 702,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of COO stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $105.33. 276,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,379. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

