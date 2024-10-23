Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Equifax Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.36. 275,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

