Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

