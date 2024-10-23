Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
DX opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,600.00%.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
