Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.