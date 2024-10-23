Dupree Financial Group LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up 2.5% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 47,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

