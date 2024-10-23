Dupree Financial Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 56.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NLOP opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

