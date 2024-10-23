Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 233,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233,047 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

