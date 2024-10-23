Drift (DRIFT) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Drift (DRIFT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Drift has a market cap of $138.85 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Drift has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Drift token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Drift Token Profile

Drift was first traded on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,785,135 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,396,748.386587 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.52901904 USD and is up 12.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $17,521,507.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

