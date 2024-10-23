Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.71. 190,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,246,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,193,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.