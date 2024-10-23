Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $33.69. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 3,354,712 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

