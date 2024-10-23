Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSU. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFSU traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 9,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,883. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

