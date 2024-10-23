Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFSV stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.