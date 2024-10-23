Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,963,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 199,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

