Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

