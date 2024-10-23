Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on October 24th

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2469 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DGCB opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

