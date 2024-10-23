Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on October 24th

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2469 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
DGCB opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $55.16.
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
