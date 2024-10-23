Detalus Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.20. 396,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.24 and its 200 day moving average is $249.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

