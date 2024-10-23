Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. 894,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.