Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,400 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.2 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 148,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 133.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

