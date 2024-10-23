Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
WILYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
