Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY25 guidance at $29.75-30.65 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 29.750-30.650 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DECK stock opened at $154.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $184.48.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

