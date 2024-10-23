David Kennon Inc Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. David Kennon Inc owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,141. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $125.76 and a one year high of $177.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.