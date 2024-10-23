Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.46. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 99.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,473,000 after purchasing an additional 675,952 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Danaher by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 40,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

