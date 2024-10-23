Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $311.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.66 on Wednesday, hitting $254.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,456. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

