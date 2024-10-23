Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Danaher Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE:DHR opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average is $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.47.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
