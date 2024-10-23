DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ORLY Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $11.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.71. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $40.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.78 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,205.38 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,079.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

