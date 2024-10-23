CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $317.00 and last traded at $312.18. Approximately 843,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,179,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 576.15, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

