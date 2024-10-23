Critical Survey: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -7.18% -10.86% -7.12% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VerifyMe and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VerifyMe presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Aspyra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Aspyra”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $25.43 million 0.54 -$3.39 million ($0.23) -5.83 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VerifyMe.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

