Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 8045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

