Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 215 ($2.79) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.81).

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 2.9 %

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

LON CRST traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 182.40 ($2.37). 441,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,172. The firm has a market cap of £467.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,824.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 272.40 ($3.54). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.51.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

