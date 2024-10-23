Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 215 ($2.79) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.81).
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRST
Crest Nicholson Stock Down 2.9 %
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.