Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $191.58 and last traded at $188.56, with a volume of 25137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,974,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Credicorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Credicorp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

