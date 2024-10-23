CPA Asset Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.