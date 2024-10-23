Courier Capital LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. 1,461,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

