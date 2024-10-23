Courier Capital LLC Buys 7,939 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.73. 893,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,737. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

