Coston McIsaac & Partners Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 33,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,821. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.