Coston McIsaac & Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $13,958,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Target by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.21. 1,265,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.