Cormark Weighs in on Altius Minerals’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALS. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.75.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$26.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.76. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

