Cormark Weighs in on Altius Minerals’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million.
Get Our Latest Report on Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Price Performance
Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$26.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.76. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.
Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 116.13%.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Minerals
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Gold Prices Hit Record Highs: Is It Time to Buy or Take Profits?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Value Stocks Gaining Momentum – Will They Beat Growth Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.