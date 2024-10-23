Comparing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML)

eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eBullion and Marathon Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get eBullion alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBullion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital $564.95 million 9.07 $261.17 million $2.15 8.43

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than eBullion.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

eBullion has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for eBullion and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBullion 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 1 4 4 0 2.33

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than eBullion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eBullion and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBullion N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.15% -4.23%

Summary

Marathon Digital beats eBullion on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBullion

(Get Free Report)

eBullion, Inc. provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for eBullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBullion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.