Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,719 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.