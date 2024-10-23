Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases Shares of 400 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 300,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,371,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $519.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.76. The stock has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

