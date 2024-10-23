Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 2,177 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

