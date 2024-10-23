Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5,659.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 89,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NYSE ICE opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

